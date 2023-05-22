Delaware Sen. Tom Carper announces retirement

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced plans to retire rather than seek a fifth term in the Senate in 2024.

Why it matters: Carper’s decision creates the first open seat in the solidly Democratic state since President Biden left the Senate to become vice president in 2009.

What he’s saying: At a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, the 76-year-old Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chair said “after a good deal of prayer and introspection,” he and his wife decided he should “run through the tape” by retiring in 2025.

The former state treasurer, congressman and governor has held public office in Delaware since 1977.

“This seems like a good time just to turn the page and move on," Carper said.

What we’re watching: Carper said he is supporting Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), his protégé and the state’s lone House member, to fill his seat.

Rochester served as an intern for Carper when he was a House member in 1989, later serving in several cabinet roles during Carper’s governorship.

“We love Lisa, and I spoke with her this morning,” Carper said, “I said, ‘You’ve been patient, waiting for me to get out of the way. And I’m going to get out of the way.’”

Carper said he told Rochester “I hope you run and I hope you’ll let me support you in that mission,” and that she replied, “Yes, I will let you support me.”

Rochester released a statement from her congressional office lauding Carper for “work[ing] tirelessly every single day to make [Delaware] a better place.”

Spokesperson Andrew Donnelly signaled she won’t immediately make her electoral intentions clear, telling Axios that statement would be the only one Rochester releases on Monday.

The big picture: A coronation for Rochester would stand in stark contrast with California and Maryland, where crowded fields of high-profile Democrats are fighting it out to replace longtime senators.