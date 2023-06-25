Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, during a Thursday news conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on the Titan submersible. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday it's leading an investigation into last week's deadly Titan submersible implosion en route to the Titanic wreck.

Driving the news: "My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide," said Capt. Jason Neubauer, the chief investigator, during a briefing.

Neubauer said investigators "are taking all proper precautions on site if we are to encounter any human remains" from the wreckage as they conduct salvage operations and gather evidence into the cause of the Titan submersible disaster that's presumed to have killed all five crew members.

Context: The incident has raised fresh questions about a lack of regulations governing companies around the use of submersibles.

The big picture: A search and rescue operation was launched after OceanGate's tourist sub lost contact on Sunday.

A remotely operated vehicle detected on Thursday debris from the Titan on the seabed some 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic that indicated a "catastrophic implosion" had occurred on the sub, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said Thursday.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush was piloting the sub. Also aboard were British businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-British businessman, and his son Suleman.

A Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) was convened in response to the tragedy on Friday, Neubauer said during Sunday's briefing.

An undated photo shows a tourist submersible belonging to OceanGate descending at a sea. Photo: Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Zoom out: This is "the highest level of investigation the Coast Guard conducts," per Neubauer. U.S. and Canadian authorities are gathering evidence in the port of St. John's, Newfoundland, while authorities including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, its counterpart in Canada and French and British authorities are also assisting, he said.

"The priority of the investigation is to recover items from the seafloor. We have already mapped the accident site," he added.

Of note: The MBI "is also responsible for accountability aspects of the incident and it can make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary," per Neubauer.

"However, any subsequent enforcement activities would be pursued under a separate investigation."

What's next: Once investigators have completed the probe, the MBI will submit a report to the Coast Guard with recommendations and conclusions.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context.