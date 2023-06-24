G7 foreign ministers hold call to discuss unfolding uprising in Russia

Armored vehicles and fighters of Wagner are seen on the streets of Rostov-on-Don after the mercenary group claimed to have taken control of the headquarters of Russia's southern military district in the city. Photo: Arkady Budnitsky/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken held a secure conference call this morning with several Western foreign ministers to consult about the escalating situation in Russia, a source with direct knowledge of the issue told Axios.

Catch up quick: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to quash an uprising led by Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who claimed to have seized the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Why it matters: The uprising is the biggest threat to Putin's rule since he came to power more than two decades ago. It could have dramatic consequences for the war in Ukraine and for the strategy of the U.S. and its Western allies.

Behind the scenes: The foreign ministers of France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Canada and the European Union were on the call with Blinken, according to the source.

The EU high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell confirmed the call in a tweet.

"Had a call with G7 Foreign Ministers to exchange views on the situation in Russia. Ahead of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council, I am coordinating inside the European Union and have activated the crisis response centre," Borrell said. "Our support to Ukraine continues unabated."

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that during the call "Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop."

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge told Axios that they "are monitoring the situation in Russia and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the State Department's statement.