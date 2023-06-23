Trump's congressional endorsement lead grows with Pennsylvania reps

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks during an event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on June 13. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than half of Pennsylvania's House Republican delegation is endorsing former President Trump's 2024 presidential bid, the campaign announced Friday.

The big picture: Trump is dominating the endorsement race among congressional Republicans, per FiveThirtyEight's tracker.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), widely considered Trump's most serious competitor in the crowded Republican primary, has won endorsements from just five House Republicans, per the tracker.

Driving the news: The Trump campaign on Friday announced his Pennsylvania federal leadership team, which includes Pennsylvania Reps. Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler and John Joyce. Former Rep. Fred Keller also backed the former president.

Politico first reported on the slate of endorsements.

Zoom out: Trump has built a wall of support in Congress, even after he faced a federal indictment over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

He's also received backing from a number of the GOP members on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, which he's pushing to investigate President Biden and Manhattan's district attorney.

