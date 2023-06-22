First look: Kristie Canegallo tapped as second-in-command at DHS

An exterior view of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Building in Washington D.C.. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Kristie Canegallo will serve as the agency's acting deputy secretary starting next month, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Canegallo will help manage DHS's sprawling mission set, which includes everything from assessing cyber threats to responding to natural disasters to immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, House Republicans have ramped up their efforts to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border.

DHS announced on Thursday that Canegallo will be replacing John Tien, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

Zoom in: Canegallo took on the role of DHS chief of staff at the start of 2022, after a tumultuous first year under Biden.

She previously served in both the Obama and Bush administrations, including as deputy chief of staff to President Obama where she helped coordinate the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

At DHS, she has helped navigate the large numbers of migrants and asylum seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border and the end of the pandemic policy Title 42, which allowed migrants to be rapidly expelled.

"She brings a pragmatic, problem-solving mindset and a singular focus on our mission," Mayorkas says in his written announcement, first provided to Axios.

Before DHS, Canegallo was Google’s vice president of trust and safety.

The big picture: While DHS is tasked with a wide range of national security issues, its role in enforcing immigration laws and policies has thrust the agency — and its leaders — into the political spotlight in recent years.