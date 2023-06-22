House GOP averts direct vote on Biden impeachment

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to refer a resolution impeaching President Biden to a pair of committees.

Why it matters: It marks a successful GOP maneuver to sidestep an up-or-down impeachment vote that many in the conference were loath to take.

Driving the news: The House voted 219-208 along party lines to refer the measure to the Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees.

The resolution, which targets Biden's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, was introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus.

What they’re saying: Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-Texas) said the effect of the vote will be to expand the scope of his committee’s investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“The House, it looks like, is going to ask us to take a look at Mr. Biden’s actions” on the border, he said. “We will do so. We will dig deeply into it.”

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), on the other hand, said he is waiting on the Oversight Committee to complete its investigation: “I assume at some point there will be a report … and we’ll move accordingly.”

He added that the “primary jurisdiction for this resolution” is the Homeland Security Committee.

The backdrop: Boebert's decision to force an impeachment vote touched off considerable internal backlash.