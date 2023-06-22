Liquidating retailers have a peculiar way of sticking around years after their stores are closed — and it looks like Bed Bath & Beyond will have a similar sort of afterlife.

The big picture: The Bed Bath brand is going the way of several major bankrupt retailers that have liquidated in the past but have continued as online brands sold by other companies.

Circuit City, Linens 'n Things and Radio Shack are long gone, but their websites are alive and well and selling goods — under different ownership.

Similarly, Toys R Us closed its stores — but the brand was then sold to WHP Global, which struck a deal with Macy's to open several hundred toy shops within the department store's locations.

Catch up fast: Bed Bath said Thursday that Overstock.com had officially won an auction to acquire the chain's intellectual property and digital assets.

Its stores, which are not part of the deal, are still on track to close within weeks.

State of play: Overstock declined to comment on its plans for Bed Bath, but the company is expected to keep it running online.

"Overstock values the brand name of Bed Bath & Beyond and particularly the traffic that it can drive digitally," GlobalData retail analyst Neil Saunders tells Axios in an email.

"While it has no interest in running physical stores, Overstock will likely run Bed Bath & Beyond as an online entity but will integrate the operations of the business into its own existing infrastructure."

Yes, but: Not all bankrupt brands live on into perpetuity.

When Borders liquidated in 2011, rival Barnes & Noble bought the defunct bookstore chain for the sole purpose of extinguishing its competitor.

To this day, Borders.com redirects to Barnesandnoble.com.

What to watch for: Bed Bath has several potential bidders for its Buy Buy Baby chain, which analysts have long considered its most lucrative asset.

Bidders could include Go Global Retail and Babylist.

And unlike Overstock's plan for Bed Bath & Beyond, it’s likely that some of Buy Buy Baby's physical footprint will survive.

The bottom line: Many bankrupt retailers are never really gone.