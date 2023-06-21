CDC advisers endorse RSV vaccines for older adults

A CDC advisory committee recommended Wednesday the use of two respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for older adults.

Why it matters: An RSV vaccine could become available for the first time in the U.S. this fall, as up to 10,000 people 65 and older die from the disease each year.

The committee's recommendation also comes with a suggestion that doctors and patients make the final determination.

The big picture: After decades of failed attempts to make RSV shots available, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer’s RSV vaccines both gained FDA approval last month for people 60 and older.

Yes, but: A CDC workgroup on Wednesday said vaccinating the 60-to-64 age group was “not a reasonable and efficient allocation of resources” due to showing small-to-moderate effects.

Panel members were split on whether to recommend those vaccines to everyone in that population or leave it up to doctors and patients to decide what's best.

Others like Jason Goldman, a primary care physician, said that route could make it more challenging for insurance reimbursement since it’s not a clear-cut guideline.

Of note: Panel members also hesitated giving the vaccines their go-ahead since neither drugmaker had an established price.

Pfizer estimates that one shot would be in the $180 to $270 range but said the range is not guaranteed.

GSK said their shot would be between $200 and $295.

What they're saying: “I do think that the companies who make these vaccines are beholden to share costs with us,” said committee chair Camille Kotton, a transplant infectious diseases physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I personally find it upsetting that GSK virtually doubled the cost of vaccine in recent times,” Kotton said. “I wonder what the future holds.

Details: GSK said Wednesday its single-dose vaccine might only need to be administered every other year.

Its vaccine protected older adults from severe disease through two RSV seasons, but efficacy waned from 94% in the first season to 84.6% in the second, according to a nearly 25,000-person clinical trial.

The efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine was also slightly down from the initial 88.9% after 18 months but remained 78.6% efficacious against severe RSV with more than 3 symptoms, per a clinical trial of more than 34,000 people.

What to watch: The CDC still has to recommend the vaccines before they’re made available to distribute.