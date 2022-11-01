RSV vaccine search could hit third piece of "tripledemic" threat

Fears of a wintertime "tripledemic" have prompted warnings to get flu shots and reformulated COVID boosters — but there are no such options for the third pathogen in circulation: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. That could soon change.

Driving the news: Pfizer on Tuesday announced promising topline results of a late-stage clinical trial for an experimental RSV vaccine. The vaccine would offer protection to infants from birth by vaccinating women while they're still pregnant.

The vaccine showed 82% efficacy against severe illness through the first 90 days of life and 69% through the first six months of life, the company said in a statement.

Pfizer officials said they intend to submit for Food and Drug Administration approval by the end of the year.

State of play: This is one of several RSV candidates nearing FDA review, per Nature.

White House COVID-19 adviser Ashish Jha told CNN he's "hopeful" there could be an RSV vaccine available by next fall.

Why it matters: We're experiencing a particularly virulent season when it comes to RSV.

The virus has symptoms similar to the common cold but can be life-threatening for infants, young children and the elderly. It's already stretched some pediatric hospitals to capacity.

The virus is circulating while influenza is off to an early start and new, troubling COVID variants are emerging.

Most of the other RSV candidates are aimed at older adults.

Last month, GlaxoSmithKline announced promising results from a late-stage trial and said regulatory submissions are expected by the end of the year.

It came on the heels of Pfizer announcing promising results for another vaccine aimed at older adults that the company is expected to submit for review this year.

Janssen completed a Phase 2b trial last December and Moderna started a Phase 3 trial for an RSV vaccine in older adults in February.

Novavax also has an RSV vaccine candidate in a phase 3 trial, as well as shots for kids ages 2–6 years old and adults over 60 in earlier-stage testing.

Yes, but: The company previously ran into devastating failures testing experimental RSV vaccines. Its ResVax wasn't found effective in one 2019 trial.

The bottom line: All of the work won't yield an RSV shot this season, but there are options on the horizon, officials say.