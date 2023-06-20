Senate to probe Amazon over "dangerous and illegal" work conditions

Share on email (opens in new window)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) speaking in the Capitol in May 2023. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A powerful Senate committee is launching an investigation "into the dangerous and illegal conditions at Amazon’s warehouses," according to the panel's chairman.

Driving the news: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a letter Tuesday to Amazon that the Senate committee will probe the company's "egregious health and safety violations."

Sanders, who leads the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, accused Amazon — the second largest employer in the U.S. — of putting profits above worker safety.

Zoom in: Sanders' letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy requests a slew of information, including the company's process for reporting and treating worker injuries, and its compliance with federal and state workplace safety measures.

Sanders, citing an analysis from a labor union group, said "Amazon’s rate of serious injuries at its warehouses, at 6.6 injuries per 100 workers, was more than double the rate at non-Amazon warehouses."

Sanders also asked for input from current and former Amazon warehouse workers.

What they're saying: "If Amazon can afford to spend $6 billion on stock buybacks last year, it can afford to make sure its warehouses are safe," Sanders said in the letter.

A spokesperson for Amazon said company officials reviewed the letter and "strongly disagree with Senator Sanders’ assertions."

When asked which assertions Amazon disagrees with, the spokesperson said: "We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously. There will always be ways to improve, but we’re proud of the progress we’ve made which includes a 23% reduction in recordable injuries across our U.S. operations since 2019."

The big picture: The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state regulators have repeatedly proposed fines against the company over workplace safety violations at its warehouses in recent years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is also investigating the company for potential workplace safety issues.

The new congressional investigation comes after workers at a New York warehouse unionized in 2022, though unionization efforts at other warehouses failed.

What's next: Sanders gave Amazon a July 5 deadline to send the requested records.

It's unclear whether Republicans on the committee will actively participate in the investigation. A GOP spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a new statement from Amazon.