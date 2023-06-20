Scoop: Doug Ducey targets free enterprise voters
Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is launching a national grassroots effort to find, register and educate voters who are willing to fight for free enterprise, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery plans to use his business and political skills — as well as the national donor network he cultivated while running the Republican Governors Association (RGA) — to build a conservative version of Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action, which addressed voter fraud in Georgia and the South.
- Ducey wants to build a 50-state organization that focuses on what he views as threats to the free enterprise system, including poor education and high crime in some metropolitan areas.
Driving the news: Ducey, who decided against running for Senate in 2022, is writing to longtime supporters on Tuesday outlining his new plans for Citizens for Free Enterprise.
- “Fact is, the free enterprise system matters to me — I believe it’s what lifts people out of poverty, provides new generations a shot at the American Dream and paves the way for opportunity for all,” he is writing, in a letter obtained by Axios.
- “Lately though, free enterprise is under increased attack everywhere we turn.”
- “That’s why I’m excited to announce the launch of a new effort I have been asked to lead — Citizens for Free Enterprise.”
Between the lines: Citizens for Free Enterprise previously existed mostly as a super PAC for Joe Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade. In the last two cycles, he has donated more than $9 million to the group.
- Ducey will take the existing shell and give it a new mission. Ricketts is likely to continue to support the retooled group.
- It will also have the flavor of a start-up and organizers want to be nimble about how and where they plan to spend resources.
What we’re watching: Ducey will be assisted by some key players from the RGA, including former political director J.P. Twist and former communications director Jesse Hunt.
- Twist will be the group's executive director and Hunt will serve as senior communication adviser.
Go deeper: Ducey, a two-term governor who clashed with former President Trump over President Biden’s narrow victory in the state, cut taxes every year he was governor and helped usher in a 2.5% flat tax in 2021, Axios Phoenix has reported.
- He also made education reform and school choice a priority and expanded voucher-style Empowerment Scholarship Account program.
- Democrats accused him of playing to his party’s base and not governing for all Arizonans.