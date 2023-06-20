Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is launching a national grassroots effort to find, register and educate voters who are willing to fight for free enterprise, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery plans to use his business and political skills — as well as the national donor network he cultivated while running the Republican Governors Association (RGA) — to build a conservative version of Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action, which addressed voter fraud in Georgia and the South.

Ducey wants to build a 50-state organization that focuses on what he views as threats to the free enterprise system, including poor education and high crime in some metropolitan areas.

Driving the news: Ducey, who decided against running for Senate in 2022, is writing to longtime supporters on Tuesday outlining his new plans for Citizens for Free Enterprise.

“Fact is, the free enterprise system matters to me — I believe it’s what lifts people out of poverty, provides new generations a shot at the American Dream and paves the way for opportunity for all,” he is writing, in a letter obtained by Axios.

“Lately though, free enterprise is under increased attack everywhere we turn.”

“That’s why I’m excited to announce the launch of a new effort I have been asked to lead — Citizens for Free Enterprise.”

Between the lines: Citizens for Free Enterprise previously existed mostly as a super PAC for Joe Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade. In the last two cycles, he has donated more than $9 million to the group.

Ducey will take the existing shell and give it a new mission. Ricketts is likely to continue to support the retooled group.

It will also have the flavor of a start-up and organizers want to be nimble about how and where they plan to spend resources.

What we’re watching: Ducey will be assisted by some key players from the RGA, including former political director J.P. Twist and former communications director Jesse Hunt.

Twist will be the group's executive director and Hunt will serve as senior communication adviser.

Go deeper: Ducey, a two-term governor who clashed with former President Trump over President Biden’s narrow victory in the state, cut taxes every year he was governor and helped usher in a 2.5% flat tax in 2021, Axios Phoenix has reported.