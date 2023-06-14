Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) dismissed concerns Wednesday over President Biden's age ahead of the 2024 presidential election, saying that "he's doing just fine."

Driving the news: Warnock said that questions over Biden's age will likely come up during the presidential election. "I think in a democracy everything gets discussed," he said.

"But at the end of the day, an election is about a choice. And I think that choice will be more than obvious," Warnock told Alexi McCammond during an Axios News Shapers event.

"I think [Biden] will go down as certainly one of the most effective presidents we've seen, certainly in my lifetime," Warnock said.

The big picture: Biden, 80, is the oldest sitting U.S. president.

If he wins a second term, he would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day, a reality that Republicans are seizing on as a political vulnerability.

