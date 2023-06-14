Share on email (opens in new window)

A glass of Bud Light sits on a bar in New York City in 2018. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The punches against Bud Light keep on brewing.

Driving the news: Modelo Especial sales surpassed Bud Light this May, knocking the beer brand from the top spot it has held for over two decades, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bump Williams Consulting.

The Mexican brand received 8.4% of sales in the four weeks ending June 3, while the American-made one received 7.3%.

Yes, but: Bud Light still retains its #1 ranking on a running year-to-date basis (9% vs. 8%).

So, while Modelo has gained traction over recent weeks, "it has a long way to go before fully overtaking Bud Light for the #1 beer brand in the U.S.," the consulting firm said.

The big picture: Sales have been falling since April when conservative backlash spread against Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch after the brewer partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist and popular TikToker.

Catch up quick: In April, Bud Light sent Mulvaney an influencer package, which she shared in an Instagram video.

That set anti-trans pockets of social media on fire and left Republicans scrambling to protect a big donor from attacks by the right.

Anheuser-Busch and its employees overwhelmingly support Republicans through donations, giving $1.78 million to Republican candidates and committees in 2022, compared to $490,000 to Democratic ones, per data from Open Secrets, a nonpartisan research group.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: