U.S. to send $325M weapons package to Ukraine amid counter-offensive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Chiefs of Mission reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 13. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that the U.S. would send a $325 million weapons package to Ukraine after the country earlier this month launched a counter-offensive in the war against Russia.

Driving the news: The latest aid comes as Russian missile strikes hit the south and east of the country, Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

Ukraine claims to have liberated at least seven villages since launching the counter-offensive.

But those gains appear to have come at a heavy cost in terms of casualties and equipment.

By the numbers: The aid package includes 15 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 10 Stryker armored personnel carriers, CBS reports.

It also includes more munitions, artillery rounds, and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition, per CBS.

The U.S. has provided more than $39 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia started the war in February 2022.

What they're saying: The latest assistance "includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine's efforts to retake its sovereign territory" and to protect Ukrainian infrastructure, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine. Russia could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine's cities and people," Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.

"Until Russia does so, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he added.

