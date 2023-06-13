Russian strike kills at least 11 in Zelensky's hometown

At least 11 people were killed and 28 injured overnight in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih when a Russian missile struck a residential building, according to the regional governor.

Driving the news: The strikes on Kryvyi Rih, which is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, also knocked out power to around 6,000 residents. Russia also conducted strikes on Kyiv, as they have repeatedly for more than a month, though no deaths were reported in the capital.

The big picture: The Russian strikes come in the opening days of Ukraine's counter-offensive in the south and east of the country. Ukraine claims to have liberated at least seven villages, though those gains appear to have come at a heavy cost in terms of casualties and equipment.

Ukraine appears to be conducting small-scale attacks, possibly to probe for weaknesses before committing the bulk of its force.

Any progress has been hard-fought, as Russia has had time to entrench its lines and plant mines.

What to watch: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet President Biden at the White House on Tuesday ahead of a crucial summit next month at which the alliance will pick its next leader and decide how to handle the sensitive issue of security guarantees for Ukraine moving forward.

Go deeper: Race to become NATO's next leader heats up