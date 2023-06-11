Alex Soros, founder of the Alexander Soros Foundation, at a 2022 World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Alex Soros is taking control of his father, George Soros', $25 billion empire, the financier and his younger son confirmed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Sunday.

The big picture: George Soros had said previously that he didn't want any of his five children to take over his Open Society Foundations, but the 92-year-old philanthropist told the WSJ that he's now handed that and the rest of his empire to his 37-year-old son because "he's earned it."

In their interview, Democratic megadonor Soros said the pair "think alike." But his son added: "I'm more political."

Alex Soros expressed concern at former President Trump's 2024 election run. "As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too," he said.

Thought bubble: Soros has already given away substantially all of his money, to his foundation. This move ensures that a Soros will continue to direct the foundation's giving for decades to come.

The intrigue: What's unclear is whether Alex Soros is as interested in the hedge-fund side of the operation as his father.