Nuggets' star duo makes NBA history

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday night in Miami, seizing a 2-1 National Basketball Association Finals lead behind a historic performance from their star duo.

By the numbers: Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA history to each record 30-point triple-doubles in the same game (regular season or playoffs). To reiterate: What they did has never been done before in any game — and they just did it in the NBA Finals.

Jokić: 32 points (12-21 field goals), 21 rebounds, 10 assists

32 points (12-21 field goals), 21 rebounds, 10 assists Murray: 34 points (12-22 FG), 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Wild stat: Jokić recorded the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history and the third 30-20-10 playoff game of his career. There have only been two others — one each by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.

The two-time MVP also became the first player ever with 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason.

also became the first player ever with 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason. Folks, no exaggeration: We're witnessing one of the greatest individual playoff runs in NBA history.

The last word: When asked what it means to him to be the first person with a 30-20-10 game in the Finals, the Serbian superstar answered in his typical humble fashion: "I mean to be honest, not much … I'm just glad that we won the game."

Where it stands: Denver will enter Game 4 in Miami on Friday with a 2-1 lead and history on its side. The winner of Game 3 in a Finals tied 1-1 has gone on to win the series 80% of the time (32 for 40).