Heat struggle from the field, drop Game 3 of NBA Finals
The Heat lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night to the Nuggets, 109-94.
Why it matters: Miami is now down 2-1 in the series.
- Historically, when the Finals are tied 1-1, the team that wins Game 3 goes on to win the championship 80% of the time, according to DraftKings Nation.
Flashback: Wednesday marked the first Finals game Miami has hosted in nine years.
What happened: Nikola Jokić dominated the game with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as he and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, per the AP.
- Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, but the Heat shot just 37% from the field and gave up 60 points in the paint.
What's next: Game 4 is back at the Kaseya Center Friday night.
- Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday at 8pm. Florida is down 0-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
💭 Martin's thought bubble: The Axios Miami team watched the Heat game at Batch Gastropub in Brickell and I don't know what was worse: driving back home on I-95 or watching Christian Braun cook Miami.
