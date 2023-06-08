Heat struggle from the field, drop Game 3 of NBA Finals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin during the fourth quarter of Game 3. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Heat lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night to the Nuggets, 109-94.

Why it matters: Miami is now down 2-1 in the series.

Historically, when the Finals are tied 1-1, the team that wins Game 3 goes on to win the championship 80% of the time, according to DraftKings Nation.

Flashback: Wednesday marked the first Finals game Miami has hosted in nine years.

What happened: Nikola Jokić dominated the game with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as he and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, per the AP.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, but the Heat shot just 37% from the field and gave up 60 points in the paint.

What's next: Game 4 is back at the Kaseya Center Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday at 8pm. Florida is down 0-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: The Axios Miami team watched the Heat game at Batch Gastropub in Brickell and I don't know what was worse: driving back home on I-95 or watching Christian Braun cook Miami.