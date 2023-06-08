2 hours ago - Sports

Heat struggle from the field, drop Game 3 of NBA Finals

Martin Vassolo
Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin during the fourth quarter of Game 3. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Heat lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night to the Nuggets, 109-94.

Why it matters: Miami is now down 2-1 in the series.

Flashback: Wednesday marked the first Finals game Miami has hosted in nine years.

What happened: Nikola Jokić dominated the game with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as he and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, per the AP.

  • Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, but the Heat shot just 37% from the field and gave up 60 points in the paint.

What's next: Game 4 is back at the Kaseya Center Friday night.

  • Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday at 8pm. Florida is down 0-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: The Axios Miami team watched the Heat game at Batch Gastropub in Brickell and I don't know what was worse: driving back home on I-95 or watching Christian Braun cook Miami.

avatar

