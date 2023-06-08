Veteran who subdued Club Q gunman to be honored at Pride parade
A Mexican American U.S. Army veteran who helped stop a suspected mass shooter from killing more people at an LGBTQ club will serve as a Pride parade grand marshal in Colorado Springs next week.
The big picture: Richard Fierro has received many honors for his brave actions at the November 2022 Club Q shooting, including the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Citizen Honors Valor Award..
- But he has downplayed his role and asked the public to remember victims.
Background: Fierro was one of two patrons praised by authorities for disarming the suspect at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022 after five people were killed and 17 others wounded.
- Fierro told reporters he tackled the suspect because "that is what I was trained to do."
- His four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan had prepared him for it and he got into "combat mode," Fierro said.
- His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed in the shooting.
Details: Pikes Peak Pride said Fierro will serve as grand marshal during its annual parade on June 11 in Colorado Springs.
- Organizers called him a "hero to our local community" and invited people to come say thank you.
Of note: Fierro co-owns a brewery, Atrevida Beer Company, with his wife, Jessica. The brewery was featured in a 2021 Axios Latino story on Latina-owned breweries.
- Atrevida has won several awards, and Jessica earned a shout-out for her ingenuity from civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.
- Her Dolores Huerta Mexican Lager won a best lager award at a Denver brew fest.
What he's saying: "What an honor!" Atrevida said on its Instagram page upon hearing about the Pikes Peak Pride announcement. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone! #lovewins🌈 🏳️⚧️💜💙💚💛🧡"
