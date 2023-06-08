Veteran who subdued Club Q gunman to be honored at Pride parade

Richard Fierro, center, with his wife, left, and daughter attended Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' 2023 state of the state address on Jan. 17 in Denver. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images.

A Mexican American U.S. Army veteran who helped stop a suspected mass shooter from killing more people at an LGBTQ club will serve as a Pride parade grand marshal in Colorado Springs next week.

The big picture: Richard Fierro has received many honors for his brave actions at the November 2022 Club Q shooting, including the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Citizen Honors Valor Award..

But he has downplayed his role and asked the public to remember victims.

Background: Fierro was one of two patrons praised by authorities for disarming the suspect at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022 after five people were killed and 17 others wounded.

Fierro told reporters he tackled the suspect because "that is what I was trained to do."

His four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan had prepared him for it and he got into "combat mode," Fierro said.

His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed in the shooting.

Details: Pikes Peak Pride said Fierro will serve as grand marshal during its annual parade on June 11 in Colorado Springs.

Organizers called him a "hero to our local community" and invited people to come say thank you.

Of note: Fierro co-owns a brewery, Atrevida Beer Company, with his wife, Jessica. The brewery was featured in a 2021 Axios Latino story on Latina-owned breweries.

Atrevida has won several awards, and Jessica earned a shout-out for her ingenuity from civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.

Her Dolores Huerta Mexican Lager won a best lager award at a Denver brew fest.

What he's saying: "What an honor!" Atrevida said on its Instagram page upon hearing about the Pikes Peak Pride announcement. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone! #lovewins🌈 🏳️‍⚧️💜💙🩵💚💛🧡"

