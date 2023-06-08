Adobe aims to sell businesses on its Firefly generative AI tools

Adobe will start selling businesses a package deal that allows all of their employees to access the company's Firefly generative AI and Express tools.

Why it matters: The move furthers Adobe's efforts to pitch itself as a business- and creator-friendly alternative to open source tools such as Stable Diffusion.

Details: Businesses will be able to custom-train Firefly with their own brand and style.

Adobe, which already describes Firefly and the generative AI tools it offers in Photoshop as safe for commercial use, is taking a step further: It will indemnify customers who license Firefly for business use against any intellectual property claims over images generated by the AI.

Adobe is not disclosing pricing, but did say it is selling a "site license" that provides access to all of a company's employees.

It will also start offering its Adobe Express presentation creation tool on a similar basis.

The big picture: Commercial adoption of generative AI-based illustration tools has raised a host of concerns, from worries over potential legal liability to fears it will lead to fewer jobs for artists and illustrators.

Getty Images, for example, has sued Stable Diffusion, alleging it infringed on the photo agency's intellectual property in training its algorithms.

Adobe says it's seeing rapid adoption of its generative AI tools.

Firefly users have generated over 200 million images since its beta launch in March, while Photoshop users have generated over 150 million images in just two weeks tapping a new AI-powered generative fill feature.

What they're saying: "We don’t believe this replaces creative professionals — it just enables organizations to scale," Adobe senior VP of digital media Ashley Still told Axios. "We really want to empower anyone in an organization to create on-brand content."