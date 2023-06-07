It's been a week to test the faith of crypto true believers — and it's only Wednesday.

The big picture: Some of the highest profile crypto companies still standing have been pummeled by a flurry of federal charges, raising fresh questions about whether the crypto ecosystem can survive in its current configuration, or at all.

A quick rundown:

On Tuesday, the SEC brought civil charges against Coinbase — the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. — alleging that the company is operating as an unregistered securities brokerage in violation of federal law.

Shortly after, several states announced that they had started legal proceedings that could effectively shut down Coinbase's trading operations within their jurisdictions.

On Monday, the SEC levied some similar charges against Binance — the world's largest crypto exchange. It also charged Binance founder and controlling shareholder, and general crypto bigshot, Changpeng Zhao, with violating securities laws.

Context: These actions are shaking some of the biggest remaining cornerstones of the crypto world, following the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX last year.

That, of course, resulted in a range of criminal charges being brought against one-time crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried.

Oh, and the Justice Department also charged Do Kwon, the creator of the TerraUSD — a supposed "stablecoin" that collapsed in 2022, with fraud earlier this year. He was arrested in Montenegro on charges of using a false passport; both U.S. and South Korean authorities are seeking his extradition.

💭 Our thought bubble: This isn't the first time crypto backers have run afoul of legal authorities. But there's something about this current flurry that starts to feel like we're approaching the crypto end-times — or at least the end of one crypto era.