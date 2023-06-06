The rally in stocks has some saying the bear market is nearly over. But we won't know for a while if that's right.

Why it matters: Nobody knows if we're in a new bull market, but the mere fact that we're talking about it underscores the momentum stocks seem to be gathering.

The latest: The S&P 500 is flirting with a 20% gain from the depths of the bear market. That drop entailed a peak-to-trough tumble of 25%.

The 20% rebound, some say, indicates the end of the gnarly bear market that began in early January 2022.

Be smart: Bull markets and bear markets are basically the term of art applied to periods when stocks are either largely going up (bull) or down (bear).

When and where they start and end are determined by a couple of highly unscientific rules of thumb, that are basically a form of market folklore.

How it works: The start of a bear market is easy to recognize, traditionally speaking. When stocks fall 20% from a high, you're in a bear market.

Yes, but: Pinpointing the precise birthday of a bull market, on the other hand, is only possible in retrospect.

It's not sufficient simply to have a 20% rise from a recent bottom.

Because of the way percentages work, that would still leave you 5% below the market's previous high, which isn't a particularly bullish spot.

That's why, most market watchers say, the market has to hit a new high, before we can confirm the current market qualifies as a bull.

The S&P 500 is currently about 10% below that level.

The bottom line: As we've said a lot recently, the market seems to be in surprisingly good shape. And we might even be in a new bull market. But we're waiting for that new high before we break out the Champagne.