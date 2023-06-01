Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A hypertrophied tech sector is carrying the stock market once again.

The big picture: The S&P 500 is up up 8.9% so far in 2023, or 9.7% including dividends. But the lion's share of that increase is due to the surging prices of a few of the largest companies.

State of play: The big five that are responsible for the vast majority of the stock market's 2023 gains are Apple (up 36% this year), Microsoft (37%), Alphabet (39%), Amazon (44%) and current stock market darling Nvidia, which has surged 159% on A.I.-related excitement.

Without them, the overall market (including dividend payments) would be up just 1.5% this year, according to data provided by Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

If you also remove the contributions from the two other largest tech companies — Meta (up 120% in 2023) and Tesla (66%) — the S&P 500 would be slightly underwater for the year, Silverblatt says.

Be smart: The S&P 500 — the most widely used gauge of the stock market — is a market-cap weighted index.

Market caps — calculated by multiplying shares outstanding by share price — can be thought of as a price tag, or total value, of public companies.

In a market cap-weighted index, the companies with the biggest market caps have the biggest impact over how the overall index moves.

And this year, they're up big, thanks to a goldilocks-like backdrop of falling inflation, solid economic growth and a good, old-fashioned high-tech hype hootenanny about an emerging technology.

The flurry of excitement over "generative AI" has supercharged shares of Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, and Nvidia, which have close ties to the technology.

Meanwhile, Apple's and Amazon's respective romps were driven largely by remarkably solid earnings that defied earlier expectations for a consumer slowdown.

These companies have also benefited from a the typical tailwind that tech-centric, "growth" companies catch when the market smells a pending shift away from rate hikes.

The other side: Some see the dominance of the stock market by these few companies as a warning sign that the market as a whole isn't actually doing that well — and of how vulnerable it is to any weaknesses in these five.

The top five companies' share of the S&P index is incredibly large, relative to history.

Data: Goldman Sachs; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: It's typical for a small number of companies to be outsized drivers of the stock market's gains.

A few years ago the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google — as Alphabet was then known) were the engine of the markets.

In the late 1990s, the so-called "Four Horsemen" — Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle and Intel — led the market's charge.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, it was the fast-growing "Nifty Fifty" that lifted the market.

The bottom line: If investors hope to recover quickly from last year's ugly 19% downdraft in the S&P, fast-growing tech companies will be doing most of the heavy lifting.