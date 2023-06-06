Migrants gather at the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal in Marthas Vineyard in September. Photo: Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it's filed a criminal case with the Texas county's district attorney over flights Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) arranged transporting 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Driving the news: "The charge filed is Unlawful Restraint and several accounts were filed, both misdemeanor and felony," said Adelina Simpson, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in an emailed statement Monday evening.

She added that the case was being reviewed by the Bexar County district attorney's office."

Flashback: DeSantis insisted the flights last September that were part of his administration's migrant relocation efforts were voluntary, but Javier Salazar, the sheriff for the southern Texas county that includes San Antonio, said his office was opening an investigation into the matter amid concerns migrants were "lured under false pretenses."

The intrigue: The sheriff’s office did not name any individual suspects.

Representatives for the district attorney's office and DeSantis did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

