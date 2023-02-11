Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images

Florida lawmakers have passed a bill to expand a state program used to relocate migrants from anywhere in the country to Democratic-led cities.

The big picture: The program faced intense backlash after Florida officials were accused of misleading migrants and promising false incentives. The bill, which would set aside $10 million for the program, now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to sign it into law.

DeSantis and other Republicans have argued that the program is an effective way of tackling a surge in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border that has overwhelmed southern states, but immigration advocates counter that the practice is dehumanizing and uses migrants as political pawns.

The governor faced scrutiny after he used state funding to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard even though the program only set aside money to relocate migrants from within Florida.

Worth noting: The program already faces several legal challenges.

One lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the legislation, highlighting the fact that the language used in the budget for the initial program specifies that the money will help transport migrants out of Florida — not necessarily Texas.

The undocumented migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard also filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis and other Florida officials.

A federal watchdog and the D.C. attorney general have both launched investigations into the transports.

Go deeper: What we know about Texas and Florida's transport of migrants