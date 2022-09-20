Skip to main content
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against DeSantis

Shawna Chen
Photo of migrants huddled on the street
A group of migrants huddle on a sidewalk in front of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha’s Vineyard. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The undocumented migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials.

Driving the news: The migrants allege in the complaint that some were given misleading information promising cash assistance, employment services and housing assistance, which they called "bold-faced lies."

  • The migrants said they escaped a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela for DeSantis to use them as "pawns in a political stunt."
  • Axios has reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper