Virginia, West Virginia latest to send National Guard to Texas border

Immigrants wait to be transported and processed at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12 in El Paso, Texas. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) are sending National Guard soldiers and airmen to Texas to assist at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Driving the news: The announcements from both states Wednesday come in response to a request for support earlier this month by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in the wake of Title 42 ending.

Virginia will be deploying 100 troops — not only to secure the border but to help reduce an illegal flow of fentanyl, which has had a devastating impact in the state, Youngkin said.

West Virginia will send up to 50 soldiers and airmen for up to 30 days starting in August to support Operation Lone Star, Abbott's $4 billion border security push.

The big picture: Several Republican governors have offered their National Guard soldiers to aid in security efforts at the Southern border over recent years.

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) sent law enforcement officers and other assistance at Abbott's request.

Be smart: Youngkin is the second potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate to use the deployment as a tactic after DeSantis officially joined the race last week.

Democrats criticized the deployment as a stunt aimed at furthering a potential run for president later this year, Axios' Ned Oliver reports.

"As a veteran, I’m really disturbed that he would use National Guardsmen for political theater to further his presidential ambitions," Virginia House Minority Leader Don L. Scott told the Washington Post. "I’m disturbed that he would spend $3.1 million to send National Guardsmen from Virginia down without a specific and prescribed mission."

Justice also recently announced a 2024 Senate bid, challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

What they're saying: Justice said he approved the aid due to Abbott's request in order "to help secure our border, reduce the flood of fentanyl, and combat the human trafficking crisis."

"Several governors are doing this because the situation on our Southern Border is terrible, and I want to make sure we're doing our part," Justice added.

Youngkin said in a statement that Abbott held a briefing last week about the intensive resource demands on Texas.