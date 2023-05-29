"The Little Mermaid" makes a splash at Memorial Day weekend box office

Disney's live action remake of "The Little Mermaid" brought in $117.5 million domestically over the four-day weekend, representing the fifth-highest Memorial Day weekend opening all-time, according to Comscore.

Why it matters: While the film didn't have the same blockbuster opening that "Top Gun: Maverick" saw during the same time frame last year, it did signal healthy momentum at the box office ahead of a jam-packed summer.

"'The Little Mermaid' powered a solid Memorial weekend frame that had multiplexes buzzing with activity over the holiday weekend and thus exposing patrons to trailers and in-theater marketing for the upcoming killer movie slate on tap through August," Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Axios

Details: The movie's debut fell in line with expectations. For the three-day weekend, The Little Mermaid earned $95.5 million domestically, which is roughly the same amount Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin earned when it debuted over Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

The film, which cost $250 million to produce, has so far brought in $68.3 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $185.8 million. However, the film struggled in China, bringing in just $2.5 million over the weekend.

The movie, which stars Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel, was well-received by movie-goers, earning a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but critics have been less enthusiastic.

Be smart: Disney has a mixed track record when it comes to live action remakes of its animated classics.

Remakes for "The Lion King" (2019), "Beauty and the Beast" (2017) and "Aladdin" (2019) went on to gross over $1.6 billion, $1.2 billion and $1 billion, respectively. While live-action sequels of "Christopher Robin" (2018) and "Dumbo" (2019), were far less commercially successful.

Overall, The Little Mermaid movie ranks fifth amongst Disney’s other live-action remakes in terms of its domestic debut.

The big picture: The box office continues to lag pre-pandemic sales by nearly 25%. But Dergarabedian says a stronger slew of late-summer hits could help the theater industry make up for some of that lag.

Data: Box Office Mojo; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: As of now, there are 42 wide release films set to be released this summer compared to 22 last summer, per Dergarabedian. To hit the $4 billion mark, the box office needs to generate $560 million more this summer than it did last year, he estimates.

"I'm very bullish on the potential for the $4B mark to be achieved just like the good old days of the pre-pandemic movie marketplace given the strong slate and their consistency of release over the summer months to come," he said.

Yes, but: It's unlikely that the box office fully reverts to pre-pandemic levels of $11 billion+ in domestic grosses this year, even if the box office hits $4 billion by the end of the summer.

What to watch: Big summer blockbusters on the way include, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (June 2); "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (June 9); "The Flash" (June 16); "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (July 12); "Barbie" (July), "Oppenheimer" (July), "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" (August 4); "The Meg 2" (August 4) and "Blue Beetle" (August 18).

