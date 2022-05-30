"Top Gun: Maverick" draws biggest weekend opener ever for Tom Cruise

Paramount and Skydance’s huge Memorial Day weekend opener for “Top Gun: Maverick” shows just how much audiences trust Tom Cruise to continue delivering at the box office, four decades into his career.

Why it matters: "He is really unique," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "He has become this action movie go-to star in an era where stars are becoming increasingly hard to find."

This is the first Cruise-starring movie to debut with more than $65 million at the domestic box office.

The film debuted 28% above Cruise's last big hit, "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" in 2018.

By the numbers: The highly anticipated sequel brought in $124 million at the domestic box office as of Sunday evening and $248 million worldwide.

The film could oust Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End" as the top-performing Memorial Day opener of all time if it brings in enough ticket sales Monday.

The movie's older audience makes its massive debut even more notable. According to Paramount, roughly 55% of the film's viewers were over 35. The first "Top Gun" movie debuted in 1986.

"Top Gun: Maverick" was released on more than 25,000 screens globally, making it Paramount's widest release in its history, per Paramount.

State of play: The movie has so far gotten rave reviews from both consumers and critics alike, which means repeat viewers are expected this weekend.

The big picture: Top Gun's smashing debut means we are "officially in the realm of consistent momentum, or at least in the realm of normalcy at the box office," Dergarabedian said.

Catch up quick: "Top Gun: Maverick" is the latest pandemic-era film to surpass $100 million at its domestic weekend box office opening.

Be smart: Cruise has leaned more heavily into action films in the past decade with franchises like "Mission: Impossible" and "Jack Reacher."

Action films are becoming more popular at the box office in the streaming era.

What's next: Heading into the rest of the summer, Dergarabedian said a slew of non-action films are expected to do well — a hopeful sign for theaters.