Super typhoon Mawar is strengthening into the equivalent of a powerful Category 5 hurricane as it pulls away from the Mariana Islands after pummeling Guam earlier this week.

State of play: That's according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which recorded Mawar's maximum sustained winds at 185 mph on Friday morning local time. President Biden approved a disaster declaration late Thursday for Guam — which Mawar slammed with heavy rains and powerful winds, as it knocked out power to much of the U.S. territory.

Photo: National Weather Service Guam/Twitter

A high surf warning was in effect for Guam and the Northern Marianas through Saturday, with the risk of rip currents, per the National Weather Service.

Guam and the Northern Marianas through Saturday, with the risk of rip currents, per the National Weather Service. There were "dangerously large," breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet and westerly swells from Mawar could produce life-threatening rip currents, per the NWS, which warned people to stay out of the water.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will also be possible Friday night local time, the agency said.

The big picture: Mawar's powerful winds make it the world's strongest storm of 2023 so far.

It's also more powerful than any storm that formed last year and one of the strongest-ever typhoons to have formed in the month of May.

Between the lines: Climate change is enabling typhoons and hurricanes to unleash more rainfall, per Axios' climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman.

Rapid intensification, along with higher rainfall rates, are key ways that climate change is influencing nature's strongest storms, Freedman notes.

What's next: Forecasters warn Mawar may intensify further as it tracks across the Western Pacific Ocean before gradually moving toward the Philippines, which it's expected to reach by Friday night or Saturday morning.

Go deeper: The unequal burden of extreme weather and climate disasters