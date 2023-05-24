Infrared satellite image of Typhoon Mawar passing just north of Guam on May 24. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

Heavy rains and powerful winds are bearing down on Guam as darkness sets in Wednesday night local time and Category 4 Typhoon Mawar slowly spins past the island.

Threat level: The National Weather Service has issued multiple extreme wind warnings for the island, including Andersen Air Force Base.

The eye cut a few miles north of Guam, over the Rota Channel.

The NWS warnings are for winds of greater than 115 mph over land. The NWS also issued an island-wide flash flood warning, as up to two feet of rain has been falling.

The storm weakened some on its final approach to the island, knocking its peak winds down but spreading them over a larger area.

Driving the news: As of Wednesday evening local time, professional storm chasers positioned on the island showed blinding rains and pounding winds. The footage came as the southern part of the storm's eyewall — the ring of thunderstorms surrounding the eye, which contain the strongest winds — barreled over the island.

Multiple lightning strikes were reported in that southern portion of the eyewall, which passed over central and southern Guam.

Of note: It won’t be clear until daytime Thursday (Wednesday evening Eastern time) how extensive the damage is from the most intense storm to hit the island of 170,000 people in more than two decades.

Guam is an island of major strategic importance to the U.S. military, and it plays host to three bases, including the Andersen Air Force Base, which was closest to the eye on the northern end of the island.

Context: Typhoon Mawar rapidly intensified Tuesday when approaching Guam into a high-end Category 4 Super Typhoon, with its winds increasing by 50 mph in 18 hours and minimum central air pressure plummeting.

In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm is.

Of note: Storms are increasingly undergoing such intensity jumps and the magnitude of intensification is on the increase, due in part to human-caused climate change.

What’s next: The storm is projected to intensify again in the Western Pacific and pose a threat to the northern Philippines and Taiwan early next week.