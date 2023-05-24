South Carolina abortion ban set to test state Supreme Court ruling

Supporters of Republican state Sen. Katrina Shealy, who opposed a six-week abortion ban, applaud her after the measure passed in the state Senate on Tuesday in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina’s GOP-controlled State Senate voted to ban abortions after about six weeks on Tuesday despite opposition from the chamber's five women, including three Republicans.

The big picture: Planned Parenthood South Atlantic's South Carolina office praised the chamber's five women for their attempted filibuster as it vowed to challenge the legislation, which Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is expected to sign soon.

Photo: Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, South Carolina/Twitter

State Sen. Katrina Shealy (R), one of the coalition of women known as the "sister senators," unsuccessfully proposed amending the bill to a 12-week ban.

proposed amending the bill to a 12-week ban. Abortion is currently legal in South Carolina up until 22 weeks of pregnancy — making it one of the only Southern states where the procedure is legal up until that point, per Axios' Oriana González.

What we're watching: The state's Supreme Court struck down a previous six-week abortion ban in South Carolina last January after finding that such a law violates the state's constitution.

The ban would make abortions illegal in South Carolina when cardiac activity is detected, usually as soon as six weeks — well before many people know they are pregnant.

What they're saying: Planned Parenthood South Atlantic praised the coalition of women, known as the "sister senators," in a Twitter post for "courageously" fighting "to protect the rights of South Carolinians to make their own decisions about their bodies."

"They blocked a near-total ban & fought hard against this 6-week ban today," it added.

Shealy, who's among the three Republican, one Democrat and one independent women in the chamber, said Tuesday: "We are not God. We need to let people make decisions for themselves."

The other side: McMaster tweeted that the "General Assembly has handled this issue in a thoughtful, transparent and collaborative manner. Tonight, our state is one step closer to protecting more innocent lives. I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible."