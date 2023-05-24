U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Capitol in February. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday night he's "committed to making certain that we as a court adhere to the highest standards of conduct."

Why it matters: Roberts' remarks to the American Law Institute's annual dinner were his first public comments since the Democratic-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing earlier this month exploring the possibility of the Supreme Court to adopting a formal code of ethics, like all other federal judiciaries have.

What he's saying: "We are continuing to look at things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment and I am confident there are ways to do that that are consistent with our status as an independent branch of government under the Constitution’s separation of powers," said Roberts, who declined to testify at a Senate hearing on court ethics, at the dinner.

The intrigue: Roberts did not outline in his speech what measures he was looking into.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.