Gorsuch property sale raises more ethics questions for Supreme Court justices

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images

After nearly two years of trying to sell a vacation property, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and two partners found a buyer — who happened to be the head of a major law firm that often practices before the high court.

Driving the news: That's according to a financial disclosure report, which shows the sale to Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian Duffy came a month after Gorsuch was appointed to the Supreme Court in April 2017.

When Gorsuch reported the $1.8 million sale, the disclosure report indicates that the field asking for the identity of the buyer was left blank.

Gorsuch held a 20% stake, according to the disclosure, which was first reported by Politico.

The big picture: This marks the latest question about ethics violations from Supreme Court Justices after separate allegations emerged against Justice Clarence Thomas earlier this month.

Thomas was accused of failing to properly disclose luxury trips received from an influential GOP donor.

The news on Gorsuch prompted Democrats to renew calls for the Supreme Court to create or adopt an ethics code for justices.

Context: The Supreme Court is the only court in the federal judiciary that does not have a formal code of ethics for its nine members

What they're saying: "Are Justices Thomas and Gorsuch corrupt? I don’t know,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted Tuesday. "Did they both engage in actions that appear corrupt? Absolutely. That’s why we need to pass the ethics bill for the Supreme Court."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) asked in a tweet: "How much more proof do we need of why the Court needs a code of ethics?"

The other side: Duffy told Politico he's never personally argued cases before Gorsuch, met him or spoken to him.