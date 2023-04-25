Gorsuch property sale raises more ethics questions for Supreme Court justices
After nearly two years of trying to sell a vacation property, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and two partners found a buyer — who happened to be the head of a major law firm that often practices before the high court.
Driving the news: That's according to a financial disclosure report, which shows the sale to Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian Duffy came a month after Gorsuch was appointed to the Supreme Court in April 2017.
- When Gorsuch reported the $1.8 million sale, the disclosure report indicates that the field asking for the identity of the buyer was left blank.
- Gorsuch held a 20% stake, according to the disclosure, which was first reported by Politico.
The big picture: This marks the latest question about ethics violations from Supreme Court Justices after separate allegations emerged against Justice Clarence Thomas earlier this month.
- Thomas was accused of failing to properly disclose luxury trips received from an influential GOP donor.
- The news on Gorsuch prompted Democrats to renew calls for the Supreme Court to create or adopt an ethics code for justices.
Context: The Supreme Court is the only court in the federal judiciary that does not have a formal code of ethics for its nine members
What they're saying: "Are Justices Thomas and Gorsuch corrupt? I don’t know,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted Tuesday. "Did they both engage in actions that appear corrupt? Absolutely. That’s why we need to pass the ethics bill for the Supreme Court."
- Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) asked in a tweet: "How much more proof do we need of why the Court needs a code of ethics?"
The other side: Duffy told Politico he's never personally argued cases before Gorsuch, met him or spoken to him.
- Duffy and representatives at the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.