Biden teases 14th Amendment "authority" on debt ceiling

President Biden listens as G7 leaders participate in an event on global infrastructure and investment on May 20 in Hiroshima, Japan. Photo: Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images

President Biden chided House Republicans on Sunday for their debt ceiling proposal and called on them to "move from their extreme positions."

Driving the news: "Much of what they've already proposed is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable," Biden said from Hiroshima, Japan on the last day of the G7 summit.

Republicans are seeking a debt ceiling deal that would cut government spending.

Biden said Sunday that he is "willing to cut spending," but added that "we have to also look at the tax revenues."

The big picture: Biden's remarks come after House Republican negotiators declined a Friday offer from the White House to freeze government spending in the 2024 budget as part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

"I can't guarantee that they wouldn't force a default," Biden said of House Republicans.

Biden, who has previously said that he'd consider invoking the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling without an act of Congress, said Sunday that he thinks he has the "authority" to do so.

"The question is could it be done and invoked in time that it would not be appealed as a consequence past the date in question," Biden said.

Republicans have said they oppose the idea, and any attempt to circumvent the debt ceiling would likely face a lengthy court battle.

What to watch: Biden said that he expects to speak with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) later Sunday.

"Our teams are going to continue working," Biden said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. could stop being able to pay its debts as early as June 1.

