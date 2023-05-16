Biden shortening overseas trip ahead of debt ceiling deadline

President Biden is shortening his overseas trip next week to focus on the debt ceiling negotiations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: By coming home from Japan on Sunday immediately after the G7 meetings end, Biden will miss the first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea by a U.S. president.

Biden will also skip a meeting of the Quad in Australia featuring the leaders of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.

NBC News was first to report on the shortened trip.

Zoom in: The president is on a very short deadline to get a debt ceiling deal finished with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has expressed pessimism about the state of talks.