1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Biden shortening overseas trip ahead of debt ceiling deadline
President Biden is shortening his overseas trip next week to focus on the debt ceiling negotiations, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Why it matters: By coming home from Japan on Sunday immediately after the G7 meetings end, Biden will miss the first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea by a U.S. president.
- Biden will also skip a meeting of the Quad in Australia featuring the leaders of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.
- NBC News was first to report on the shortened trip.
Zoom in: The president is on a very short deadline to get a debt ceiling deal finished with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has expressed pessimism about the state of talks.
- Biden and McCarthy met for another round of negotiations on Tuesday, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and other congressional leaders.
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly emphasized June 1 as a potential "X-date" when the U.S. would be unable to pay its bills without a debt ceiling increase.