House GOP pushes Senate to cancel recess over debt ceiling

A group of more than a dozen House Republicans is urging the Senate to cancel its upcoming recess in the absence of a debt ceiling bill, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It reflects increasing anxiety among lawmakers about the impending fiscal cliff after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated a potential June 1 deadline in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday.

Key senators told Axios cancelling the recess is not out of the question.

Driving the news: The 14 House Republicans wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), a copy of which was obtained by Axios, that the Senate should remain in session next week rather than taking its planned recess until May 22.

"During this critical period, the Senate is still scheduled to be out of session next week, a critical time leading up to June 1st, which we believe is irresponsible," they wrote.

“Senate lawmakers cannot go on vacation while the financial security of our nation and essential benefits on which Americans rely hang in the balance."

Schumer's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The details: More than half the signers represent districts President Biden won in 2020, including Rep. Marc Molinaro (N.Y.), who led the letter.

It is also signed by Reps. Dave Joyce (Ohio) and Dusty Johnson (N.D.), who chair the moderate Governance Group and pragmatist Main Street Caucus, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

What they’re saying: Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) cast cancellation as a possibility, telling Axios he warned colleagues to plan accordingly.

“I’m telling people don’t do anything with non-refundable tickets unless we get a status report on these negotiations,” he said.

Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) went further, arguing it’s more likely than not the recess is scrapped: “It’s hard to see, if this isn’t resolved by … the end of this week, how we aren’t around next week.”

Democrats, who hold the majority, set the schedule.

The state of play: There are just three legislative days before June 1 when both chambers are in session.

The Senate is scheduled to return from recess the week of May 28, but the House is set to be out of town then.

President Biden also plans to fly out of D.C. on Wednesday for the G7 summit in Japan.

The big picture: Some Republicans are also taking aim at Biden for not scrapping his G7 travel.

"I think everybody should ask Joe Biden, why is he leaving town at such a serious moment," said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the Republican Study Committee.

Between the lines: A Senate leadership aide said one potential alternative would be to have senators on 24 or 48-hour notice – similar to how House members were summoned back to D.C. during the August recess last year to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.