Debt ceiling deadlock centers on 2024 spending levels

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

White House and House Republican negotiators are at a stalemate over capping spending levels in the 2024 budget.

Why it matters: The deadlock resulted in a pause in debt ceiling talks on Friday morning as the fiscal cliff draws nearer.

What we're hearing: “The White House wants to continue to spend more money," Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) told Axios.

"No deal will be possible as long as that’s their position.”

The Main Street Caucus chair said the two sides are "really far apart on the topline" and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is "holding strong" on GOP demands to cap discretionary spending at 2022 levels.

The backdrop: Biden faces pressure from his left flank, which is pushing for him to lift the debt ceiling unilaterally via the 14th Amendment.

McCarthy faces similar pressure from the right, which expects him to deliver significant spending cuts.

Yes, but: On other issues, there appears to be more common ground.

Welfare work requirements is "an issue where there is not yet agreement, but it was not as big a flashpoint" as discretionary spending, Johnson said.

“A number of these policy issues are a little easier to find common ground on – things like COVID aid and permitting reform, it’s easier to understand how to draw the lines in a way that is acceptable to both Democrats and Republicans," Johnson added.

The other side: The White House, while not going as far as to give specifics on the roadblock, concurs that a wide gulf exists.

They said in a statement to Axios' Hans Nichols that there are "real differences" and warned that talks will be "difficult."

Between the lines: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. could run out of money as soon as June 1, adding extra urgency to the talks.

"If this was happening 30 or 60 days ago, I wouldn’t be particularly concerned," said Johnson, "The problem is ... we’re down to the last 10 days, and this kind of a pause is a real problem given the tight timeframe."

What's next: Negotiators will resume talks as early as Friday night, McCarthy said on Fox Business.