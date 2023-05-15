Special counsel Durham blasts FBI's Trump-Russia investigation

Special counsel John Durham concluded in a long-awaited report released Monday that the FBI's basis for launching its explosive investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia was "seriously flawed."

Why it matters: Durham leveled withering criticism at investigators — accusing them of causing “severe reputational harm" to the FBI — but did not bring high-level indictments or uncover evidence of what Trump has called "the crime of the century."

House Republicans have already made the “weaponization” of the FBI a key focus of their sprawling investigations. Durham’s report is likely to fuel their claims of partisan bias.

