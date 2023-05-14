House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden in the Oval Office of the White Houseon May 9. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Sunday said he's optimistic of reaching a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans and avoiding an unprecedented default.

Driving the news: Biden told reporters in Delaware he expects to resume talks with congressional leaders on Tuesday and that he plans to leave as scheduled for the G7 summit in Japan one day later, per a pool report.

State of play: McCarthy and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to postpone a meeting on the matter scheduled for Friday to give aides more time to talk, as the U.S. faces the threat of hitting the debt ceiling as early as June 1.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN Sunday that "conversations are constructive between all the parties."

What they're saying: "I remain optimistic because I am a congenital optimist," Biden said, according to the pool report.

"But I really think there is a desire on their part as well as ours to reach an agreement. And I think we’ll be able to do it."

Representatives for McCarthy did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

