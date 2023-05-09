Trump's weird weapon: Bad news
Call it the Trump Law of Inverse Reactions: Everything that would seem to hurt the former president only makes him stronger.
Why it matters: Trump's grip over Republicans seems stronger than ever — and chances of beating President Biden are as high as ever.
- This dynamic is similar to the stunning election of 2016.
Former President Trump, in the past few months, has:
- Been indicted on 34 felony counts.
- Learned that someone who has worked for him at Mar-a-Lago is cooperating with federal prosecutors on whether he hid documents.
- Faced a civil trial over a rape accusation from 1996.
- Defended his "Access Hollywood" contention that celebrities like himself can grab women by their genitals: "[H]istorically, that’s true with stars."
- Faced rising competition from credible '24 challengers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
- Seen a growing likelihood he'll be indicted again — this time for trying to corrupt the 2020 election results.
At the same time that all of the above was happening, Trump has:
- Moved up in Republican primary and general-election polls.
- Won a flurry of '24 endorsements from House Republicans — including several from Florida, beating DeSantis at a high-stakes inside game.
- Raised a formidable $34 million for his '24 campaign — with a surge of donations after his indictment.
- Run former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who looked set for a '24 run, out of the race.
- Revved up his voters with continued claims that the Deep State is targeting him — which doubles as an appeal to all voters who view elites skeptically.
What we're hearing: For the first time in a long time, top Republicans and Democrats are telling us the same thing, in the same words — Trump looks impossible to beat for the Republican nomination.
- And if Trump is the GOP nominee, he could have a better-than-coin-flip chance of moving back into the White House. A Washington Post-ABC News poll out Sunday had Trump leading Biden by seven points — outside the margin of error — in a theoretical rematch.
- A stunning finding in that poll: Even though majorities think Trump should face criminal charges, 18% (!) of those who want him arrested still back him over Biden.
The bottom line: Here's another echo of 2016. Beltway and establishment Republicans are fantasizing that something magical will make Trump go away — instead of deploying a coordinated effort to supplant him.
- You know how that worked out last time.
Josh Kraushaar contributed reporting.
Editor's note: This newsletter item has been corrected to show Trump faced a civil trial over a rape accusation from 1996, not a charge.