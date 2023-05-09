Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NBCUniversal is finalizing a settlement with CNBC senior international correspondent Hadley Gamble, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: A complaint filed by Gamble earlier this year accused named CNBC International executives of fostering a toxic workplace culture, in addition to allegations against other executives of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Details: The multi-million dollar settlement will see Gamble exit the company. In a statement, CNBC confirmed her departure.

"Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond. Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors," the statement read.

The parties are expected to announce that they have reached an agreement imminently.

Comcast did not comment on the settlement.

The big picture: Gamble's internal complaint led to the investigation, and ultimate firing, of NBCU CEO Jeff Shell last month for sexual harassment.

NBCU's parent Comcast hired outside counsel to investigate the complaint. It fired Shell for cause as a result.

Go deeper: CNBC execs named in reporter's complaint to NBCU