Israel kills 3 Islamic Jihad commanders during strikes on Gaza

Smoke and flames rise above buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Palestinian Territories on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammed AbedAFP via Getty Images

Israel assassinated three senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military commanders during airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday. At least 12 Palestinians were killed in the strikes, according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Why it matters: This is the biggest Israel military operation in Gaza since last August when Israeli forces conducted a wave of airstrikes against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.

The Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday are likely to lead to a wider escalation, with fighting that could last several days.

The Israeli military was preparing for rocket fire from Gaza in retaliation to the assassination.

Flashback: After prominent Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan died last Tuesday following an 87-day hunger strike, Palestinian factions in Gaza led by the Islamic Jihad fired more than 100 rockets toward Israel.

The Israeli military responded with airstrikes mostly against Hamas targets, which led the group to press the Islamic Jihad to stop the onslaught.

Driving the news: The Israeli Air Force conducted a wave of air strikes in Gaza about 2:30am on Tuesday, killing the three Islamic Jihad commanders.

The Israeli Defense Force said it targeted the PIJ commander in the northern Gaza strip, Khalil Bahatini, who was in charge of the rocket fire toward Israel in the past month, according to the IDF. It said he was planning further attacks.

The two other PIJ commanders who were assassinated was named as Jihad Ghanam, the secretary of the organization's military council in Gaza, and Tareq Izz al-Din, who was in charge of planning PIJ attacks in the West Bank, the IDF said.

The IDF added that it attacked 10 different military facilities of PIJ in Gaza which were used for producing rockets or to store weapons.

Behind the scenes: IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said in a briefing with reporters that the preparations for the operation were going on for weeks. He added that 40 fighter jets, attack helicopters and attack drones took part in the strike.

He said the operation was already planned for last Tuesday after the initial rocket attack from Gaza but the conditions were not ripe to implement it then and it was postponed until today.

Hagari said that although Israel sees Hamas as responsible for the situation in Gaza the operation is focused on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Of note: A senior Israeli official said Israel conveyed messages to Hamas in private channels through mediators that the operation is only against the Islamic Jihad and Israel won’t target Hamas if it doesn’t get involved in the fighting.

The other side: Tareq Silmi, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, said the organization would continue its operation against Israel from the point it stopped last week.

"We make the rules in fighting the enemy and all the options are open in response to the crimes of the occupation," he said.

What's next: The IDF spokesperson said Israel was getting ready for a retaliation from Gaza and would respond against whomever attacked it.