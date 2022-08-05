Israel says it killed Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza airstrike

The Israeli military killed Tayseer al-Jabari, the commander of the Islamic Jihad group, in an airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli officials said Friday.

The big picture: The airstrike came amid heightened tensions on the border between Israel and Gaza following the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad member in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

Friday's strikes will likely lead to a broader escalation after a year of relative calm in Gaza.

State of play: At least four Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes and more than 20 wounded, according to reports from Gaza.

The Israeli air force conducted several strikes against al-Jabari and other Islamic Jihad members who Israel says was preparing to conduct attacks, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

The IDF ordered an emergency in all Israeli cities and towns within 50 miles of the border with Gaza. The IDF spokesperson said it is likely that rockets will be fired from Gaza towards central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Driving the news: The Israeli military on Tuesday arrested Bassam al-Saadi, a senior Islamic Jihad official, in the city of Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Islamic Jihad publicly threatened to retaliate for the arrest. Israeli officials said they had intelligence that the group was planning to attack military and civilian vehicles driving near the border with anti-tank missiles.

Since Tuesday, all Israeli villages close to the border with Gaza have been on lockdown for the fear of an attack.

In recent days, Egyptian intelligence, Qatari officials and UN diplomats held intense dialogue with Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and Israel to try and avoid an escalation.

Israeli officials said the mediation efforts didn't bear fruit and the Islamic Jihad continued to prepare for the attacks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.