Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Women hug during a vigil at a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Sunday, May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vigils were held Sunday evening outside a mall in Allen, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred a day earlier, and inside a packed-out Dallas-area church to honor the eight victims killed in the massacre.

The big picture: As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) joined thousands of people at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church's prayer vigil, a group of protesters gathered outside to demand reforms to gun laws.

People attend a vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7 in Allen, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People protest against gun violence outside the Cotton wood Creek Baptist Church on May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Collin County sheriff personnel attend the vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People hold signs reading "Enough is Enough" during the vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott/Twitter

Go deeper...