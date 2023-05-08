Skip to main content
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Vigils and protests after Texas mall shooting

Rebecca Falconer
Women hug during a vigil at a memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Sunday, May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vigils were held Sunday evening outside a mall in Allen, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred a day earlier, and inside a packed-out Dallas-area church to honor the eight victims killed in the massacre.

The big picture: As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) joined thousands of people at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church's prayer vigil, a group of protesters gathered outside to demand reforms to gun laws.

People attend a vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7 in Allen, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People protest against gun violence outside the Cotton wood Creek Baptist Church on May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Collin County sheriff personnel attend the vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People hold signs reading "Enough is Enough" during the vigil at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church on May 7. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A screenshot of a tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott showing photos of him at a vigil for the Allen shooting victims with the caption "The hearts of all Texans are with Allen, Texas. Tonight, I joined my fellow Texans in Allen for a community vigil for the innocent lives lost last night and those who are recovering from injuries. As this community heals, Texas will be with you every step of the way."
Photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott/Twitter

