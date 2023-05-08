50 mins ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Vigils and protests after Texas mall shooting
Vigils were held Sunday evening outside a mall in Allen, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred a day earlier, and inside a packed-out Dallas-area church to honor the eight victims killed in the massacre.
The big picture: As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) joined thousands of people at the Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church's prayer vigil, a group of protesters gathered outside to demand reforms to gun laws.
