Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite plenty of hand-wringing over the economy, first-quarter profit and sales numbers have been strong, and analysts are lifting expectations for the rest of the year.

State of play: Corporate America's results almost always arrive better than expected, a reflection of executives' penchant for underpromising and overdelivering.

But this time, Q1 numbers have been an even bigger positive surprise than usual, with tech giants like Apple and Meta defying the gloomy outlook.

By the numbers: Data provider Refinitiv says that the roughly 420 companies that have reported first quarter results are posting net income 7.2% higher than expected. (That's better than the roughly 4% over-performance they typically deliver.)

Top line sales have been better-than-expected too, arriving 2.5% higher than expected, compared to the long-run average of 1.3% positive surprise.

Yes, but: For the record, as of right now, earnings for the first quarters are still expected to be down about 2%, from the first quarter of 2022.

That would be a second straight quarter that earnings have fallen, which will likely get a lot of ink as an "earnings recession."

The bottom line: Even so, the numbers — but more importantly the outlook from executives whose helpful winks and nods guide the analyst forecasts — have been pretty darn good.