Judge denies Rep. Zooey Zephyr's attempt to return to Montana House

Supporters hold signs near a rally in support of transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr on April 29 in Livingston, Montana. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), the state's only transgender lawmaker, cannot return to the state House floor, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Driving the news: District Court Judge Mike Menahan wrote in a five-page ruling that the court's power is limited and granting Zephyr's request to return "would require this court to interfere with legislative authority in a manner that exceeds this court’s authority."

The state's attorneys had asked the judge to reject Zephyr’s efforts to return, per AP.

Why it matters: This effectively rules Zephyr out for the rest of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end on May 5.

Catch up quick: Zephyr filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the GOP-led House's decision last week to censure her.

Zephyr was barred from the House floor and gallery last week for the remainder of the 90-day legislative session – the end of which is scheduled for Friday.

The move came following protests broke out in the House after she was silenced for saying fellow lawmakers would have "blood on their hands" if they supported a bill banning gender-affirming care.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Zephyr's girlfriend, who is a transgender journalist, was the target of a "swatting" attempt, according to the couple.

"Those who hate trans people are doing everything in their power to silence & harm us," Zephyr said in a tweet about the incident. "But we will not be deterred."

"Swatting" is the act of placing a fake emergency call to 911, who often dispatch SWAT teams to potentially violent situations.

Go deeper: What we know about Montana House silencing first transgender lawmaker