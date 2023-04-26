What we know about Montana House silencing first transgender lawmaker

A planned session of the Montana House of Representatives was canceled by Republican lawmakers Tuesday, a day after protests against the silencing of state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a first-term Democrat who is transgender.

Driving the news: Demonstrations broke out during House proceedings Monday, with police in riot gear clearing the chamber and seven people getting arrested. Zephyr said on Tuesday night she's been "informed that during tomorrow’s floor session there will be a motion to either censure or expel me."

Catch up quick: Zephyr hasn't been allowed to speak on the state's House floor since last Tuesday, after GOP leaders in the Republican-controlled legislature said she couldn't return unless she apologized for saying that fellow lawmakers would have "blood on their hands" if they voted to support a bill banning gender-affirming care, per AP.

"It's not enough for them to get the harmful bills through," Zephyr said. "When someone stands up and calls out their bills for the harm they cause ... they want silence. We will not be complicit in our eradication."

A group of conservative lawmakers known as the Montana Freedom Caucus have called for Zephyr's censure over her comments.

Zephyr shared a letter to Twitter she said she received from State House Speaker Matt Regier, a Republican, informing her of this action:

What they're saying: While Regier couldn't immediately be reached for comment about the letter, he denied earlier on Tuesday that anyone was being silence.

"All representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules," he told reporters.

"The choice to not follow the House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made," Regier added.

Rep. Zephyr's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

