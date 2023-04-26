The Container Store will accept old Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

Those now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are not completely worthless, thanks to a competing home goods chain.

Driving the news: The Container Store announced Wednesday that it will temporarily offer a 20% discount off a single item when customers bring in one of the competition’s iconic blue coupons.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday. Its buybuy Baby stores are also closing.

Tuesday was the last day Bed Bath & Beyond accepted its popular coupons as store closing sales were slated to start Wednesday.

The Container Store told Axios it has 97 stores across the U.S. It will accept the Bed Bath coupons through May 31.

The big picture: While Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling for years and with several rounds of store closings as well as attempts at transformation, its competitors are starting to vie for its market share.

The Container Store also announced an upcoming expansion of its college product offerings and that it would offer a multi-use college discount, similar to what the bankrupt retailer offered in the past.

Flashback: In 2018, Bed Bath & Beyond accepted Toys R Us gift cards for a brief time after the toy store filed for bankruptcy ahead of closing its stores nationwide.

Babylist offers buybuy Baby registry deal

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said its items from its wedding and baby registries can no longer be purchased.

The company has said it expects to partner with "an alternative platform" where shoppers can transfer and complete their registries.

"We will provide details in the coming days," the company said in an email to consumers.

What's happening: Babylist told Axios that it is "stepping in to help support expecting and new parents registered" who were registered with buybuy Baby.

The registry website is offering a "simple registry transferring solution and a $10 Babylist credit for those who transfer their registries between April 26-May 10, 2023."

