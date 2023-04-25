Spotify reports strong user gains as margins improve
Spotify on Tuesday will report double-digit percentage gains for both monthly active users and premium subscribers for the first quarter of 2023, according to numbers shared with Axios.
Why it matters: The numbers helped Spotify beat Wall Street expectations on gross profit margins, a key metric that investors are watching closely for signs the Swedish audio giant's operations can become more efficient.
- Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Axios in January that increasing the company's profit margins was his focus for 2023.
Details: For the first quarter of the year, Spotify grew its monthly active user base by 22% year-over-year to 515 million globally, representing its second-highest quarter since going public in year-over-year MAU growth.
- That led to a record number of ad-supported MAU, or users that consumed enough content in the last thirty days of the quarter to be served ads.
- With gains in ad-supported MAU, Spotify was able to meaningfully grow its ad revenues. In total, it earned €329 million in ad revenue last quarter, a 17% gain over the same quarter the year prior.
- In addition to free user gains, Spotify also said it added 5 million premium paid subscribers, more than doubling its own Wall Street guidance from the previous quarter.
Yes, but: While revenue grew 14% year-over-year, Spotify's top-line numbers came in just shy of Wall Street expectations.
- Investors were expecting Spotify to bring in €3.09 billion, compared to the €3 billion it earned in the first three months of the year.
Be smart: Investors have been pressuring Spotify to increase its gross profit margins, following heavy investments it made in recent years across new products, like podcasts.
- The company will report Tuesday that its gross margins last quarter were roughly flat year-over-year, but finished above guidance at 25.2%.
- The company attributes better margins to more favorable streaming delivery costs, payment fees, customer service costs and other content expenses.
- Still, Spotify would have been even more profitable if it weren't for a significant growth (36% year-over-year) in operating expenses, driven primarily by higher personnel costs related to its rapid headcount expansion in 2022.
- In the long term, the company expects its gross profit margins to eventually land between 30% to 35%, mostly by scaling its still-nascent ad business.
The big picture: Spotify has not been spared from some of the macroeconomic challenges facing other tech firms.
- Earlier this year, the company said it would lay off 6% of staff — roughly 600 employees — amid broader cost-cutting measures.
What's next: Spotify has been pushing to make its podcast investments more profitable by cutting expenses and shifting its content strategy.
- A spokesperson said that the company is "expanding our distribution strategies to further increase the audiences and ad sales potential of our (podcast) shows."
- The spokesperson also noted that the company is starting to pursue broader distribution deals for some of its original podcasts, "and will be evaluating further shows on a case-by-case basis over time."
What to watch: Next quarter, Spotify expects its gross profit margins to continue to improve slightly to 25.5%, which should sit well with investors.
- It expects to add another 15 million monthly active users and 7 million net new paid subscribers.